When is The Last Jedi out on DVD, Blu-ray and available to stream and download?
One of the boldest chapters in Star Wars history arrives in your home
For a 40 year old series, The Last Jedi proved that Star Wars still has the potential to surprise. From jaw-dropping twists to tragic ends, some fans thought it strayed too far from the formula, but no-one accused it of being boring.
The home release is looking pretty special too, stuffed with special features and deleted scenes. Want to see Tom Hardy doing a Southern accent while dressed up as a Stormtrooper? No? Too late, it’s in there!
Here’s how, when and where you can watch Star Wars: The Last Jedi at home.
When is The Last Jedi released on DVD and Blu-Ray in the UK?
The Last Jedi will be released in both a two disc and three disc special editions on 9th April in the UK. It can be pre-ordered here.
Will The Last Jedi be released in 3D on Blu-Ray?
A 3D Blu-Ray version of Star Wars will also be released on 9th April in the UK. It can be pre-ordered here.
When will The Last Jedi be available to download from iTunes?
The release date has yet to be announced, but you can pre-order here.
When will The Last Jedi be available to stream from Amazon Prime?
Again, you will be able to buy it from the 9th April, and you can pre-order it here.