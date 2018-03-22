Accessibility Links

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth set to star in Men in Black spinoff

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth set to star in Men in Black spinoff

Valkyrie and Thor are set to reunite...

Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth

It’s a Ragnarok reunion! Tessa Thompson looks set to join Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming Men in Black reboot.

The two actors last worked together when they starred as Valkyrie and Thor in 2017’s Marvel movie Thor: Ragnarok, but now they’ll take on a big-screen revival of a classic franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original Men in Black movie came out in 1997 and starred Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith as agents of a secret organisation dedicated to hushing up the existence of extraterrestrials who live on Earth.

We’ve already seen a couple of sequels: Men in Black 2 in 2002, and Men in Black 3 a decade later in 2012.

But Sony’s reboot will reportedly feature new characters rather than Agents K and J, and will instead build on the sci-fi world in which they operated. The film will be more global in scope, and will take us beyond New York City with the help of an ensemble cast.

Will Smith Sunglasses GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Details of Hemsworth and Thompson’s roles have yet to be revealed.

Fate of the Furious filmmaker F Gary Gray is set to direct the movie, which has been written by Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

Indicating a degree of continuity with the original Men in Black movies, Stephen Spielberg is returning as executive producer, with Walter F Parkes and Laurie MacDonald as producers.

The film is scheduled for release in June 2019.

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out (Blumhouse Productions, HF)

