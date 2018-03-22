Ryan Reynolds fights dirty in the latest trailer for Deadpool 2

But did you spot the completely random cameo from Catastrophe star Rob Delaney?

Deadpool 2 had to go some to match the Henry Cavill moustache joke from the last trailer, but this action-packed new look at the upcoming movie contains a secret weapon: Rob Delaney.

Yep, weirdly the Catastrophe star’s headshot pops up as Ryan Reynolds’ red menace shuffles through suspect photos. Hope this isn’t the ‘secret cameo’ everyone’s raving about…

Elsewhere, Reynolds brings together his derivatively-named posse ‘X-Force’ to take on Josh Brolin’s Big Bad Cable.

“Doing the right thing is messy. But if you want to fight for what’s right, sometimes you got to fight dirty,” Reynolds says.

Check out the filthy trailer in full above.

Deadpool 2 is released in UK cinemas on 15th May