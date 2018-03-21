Is Infinity War the most ambitious crossover event of all time? Twitter says no

Hulk and Black Panther = great. Magnum, P.I. and Jessica Fletcher = even better

Hulk. Black Widow. Iron Patriot. Dr Strange, Gamora, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Captain America, Black Panther, Okoye, Shuri, Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, Thor, Groot and Loki. These are just some of the characters confirmed to make an appearance in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, which surely cements the film’s status as the most significant crossover ever caught on camera, right?

Advertisement

Absolutely not, says Twitter. True, we’ll see Chris Hemsworth’s Thor finally share screen-time with the Guardians of the Galaxy, but is that really the most ambitious crossover in history?

What about the Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle team-up?

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/hYcuXRWH6l — J'onn J'onzz (@MustyKonyByke) March 19, 2018

Or the time Bruce Forsyth cropped-up alongside Captain Britain and co?

Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history." Me: pic.twitter.com/zxfKn3WSTD — Andy Fanton (@YourPalFanton) March 20, 2018

Or, well, any of these ensembles…

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history' Me: pic.twitter.com/GAmY95nmBd — Edouard Maréchal (@edmarechal) March 21, 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/ySEWg1lAsJ — Sohail (@KingOfSunshine) March 19, 2018

Marvel: “Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.” Me: pic.twitter.com/W2vvSJrRkp — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) March 20, 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/5CRCza5Puc — TITÁNICO BÓRICO (@Acido_borico) March 20, 2018

Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history!”

Me: pic.twitter.com/Zv9yAk6KSq — Cameron Yarde Jnr (@CameronYardeJnr) March 19, 2018

Marvel: "Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history!” pic.twitter.com/BNtsgqYUez — Andrew Ross (@Captainswoop1) March 20, 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history'

Me: pic.twitter.com/mibgSnSh50 — Steve Jortles (@Galileo908) March 20, 2018

Marvel: 'Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.'

Me: pic.twitter.com/SiCu4qBOMS — MꙬse Allain (@MooseAllain) March 20, 2018

Advertisement

Face it, Avengers, unless you’re willing to conscript at least one 1980s detective or cartoon Mr T then the title of “most ambitious crossover” is still well out of reach.