Is Infinity War the most ambitious crossover event of all time? Twitter says no

Hulk and Black Panther = great. Magnum, P.I. and Jessica Fletcher = even better

War Machine (Don Cheadle), Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

Hulk. Black Widow. Iron Patriot. Dr Strange, Gamora, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Captain America, Black Panther, Okoye, Shuri, Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket Raccoon, Thor, Groot and Loki. These are just some of the characters confirmed to make an appearance in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, which surely cements the film’s status as the most significant crossover ever caught on camera, right?

Absolutely not, says Twitter. True, we’ll see Chris Hemsworth’s Thor finally share screen-time with the Guardians of the Galaxy, but is that really the most ambitious crossover in history?

What about the Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle team-up?

Or the time Bruce Forsyth cropped-up alongside Captain Britain and co?

Or, well, any of these ensembles…

Face it, Avengers, unless you’re willing to conscript at least one 1980s detective or cartoon Mr T then the title of “most ambitious crossover” is still well out of reach.

