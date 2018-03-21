Black Panther just became the most tweeted-about movie of all time

Six weeks after its release, Marvel’s Black Panther has become the most tweeted-about movie of all time.

Despite finally being de-throned by Peter Rabbit at the UK box office this week (it’s still number one in the USA), the film surpassed the 35 million tweet mark, blazing past Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, now relegated to the number 2 and 3 spot, to become the most buzzed about movie on Twitter.

According to Twitter, the hashtags #BlackPanther and #WakandaForever led the posts, while the most popular tweets were Kendrick Lamar’s post about the movie’s soundtrack (which he curated and co-produced) and a viral clip of two kids in a trenchcoat posing as one adult man trying to buy a ticket to the film. Check them out below.

Black Panther The Album 2/9 pic.twitter.com/MqhsEcj6iF — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) January 31, 2018

We tried getting the two for one special at black panther. The manager was not having it. pic.twitter.com/Ktqsuh7s3m — Pillsbury (@stevelikescups) February 16, 2018

Michelle Obama’s congratulatory tweet to the Black Panther team was also massively popular, garnering over 600,000 retweets.

Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories. — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 19, 2018

The United Kingdom was responsible for the most retweets outside of the USA, just ahead of Thailand.

The response to the film has been so overwhelming that Marvel has already confirmed that there is a sequel in the works. Until then, Marvel enthusiasts can look forward to seeing some of the Black Panther characters in Avengers: Infinity War, which arrives next month. As the trailer has revealed, the blockbuster will see the Avengers journey to Wakanda.

Black Panther is out in UK cinemas NOW.