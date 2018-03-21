Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Black Panther just became the most tweeted-about movie of all time

Black Panther just became the most tweeted-about movie of all time

The Marvel film has been tweeted about over 35 million times

M'Baku (Winston Duke) in Black Panther (Marvel, HF)

Six weeks after its release, Marvel’s Black Panther has become the most tweeted-about movie of all time.

Advertisement

Despite finally being de-throned by Peter Rabbit at the UK box office this week (it’s still number one in the USA), the film surpassed the 35 million tweet mark, blazing past Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, now relegated to the number 2 and 3 spot, to become the most buzzed about movie on Twitter.

According to Twitter, the hashtags #BlackPanther and #WakandaForever led the posts, while the most popular tweets were Kendrick Lamar’s post about the movie’s soundtrack (which he curated and co-produced) and a viral clip of two kids in a trenchcoat posing as one adult man trying to buy a ticket to the film. Check them out below.

Michelle Obama’s congratulatory tweet to the Black Panther team was also massively popular, garnering over 600,000 retweets.

The United Kingdom was responsible for the most retweets outside of the USA, just ahead of Thailand.

The response to the film has been so overwhelming that Marvel has already confirmed that there is a sequel in the works. Until then, Marvel enthusiasts can look forward to seeing some of the Black Panther characters in Avengers: Infinity War, which arrives next month. As the trailer has revealed, the blockbuster will see the Avengers journey to Wakanda.

Advertisement

Black Panther is out in UK cinemas NOW.

Tags

All about Black Panther

M'Baku (Winston Duke) in Black Panther (Marvel, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

M'Baku (Winston Duke) in Black Panther (Marvel, HF)

Marvel confirms a Black Panther sequel is already in the works

Ant-Man and the Wasp, Spider-Man and Black Panther in various Marvel movies (Marvel, HF)

Every upcoming superhero film in Marvel’s jam-packed movie schedule

Mowgli (newcomer Neel Sethi) and Bagheera (voice of Ben Kingsley) embark on a captivating journey in “The Jungle Book,” an all-new live-action epic adventure about Mowgli, a man-cub raised in the jungle by a family of wolves, who is forced to abandon the only home he’s ever known. In theaters April 15, 2016. ©2015 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Sky, TL

The best Disney movies on Netflix

War Machine (Don Cheadle), Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlet Johansson), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Black Panther/T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in Avengers: Infinity War (Marvel, HF)

Is Infinity War the most ambitious crossover event of all time? Twitter says no

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more