Mark Hamill returns to Star Wars in new animated series

The new Star Wars: Forces of Destiny animation expands on Luke Skywalker's training in Empire Strikes Back

At last, the circle is now complete: Mark Hamill has returned to Star Wars again to play a young Luke Skywalker.

Although the future of Hamill’s role in the Star Wars movies are unclear following The Last Jedi, the latest episode of the Star Wars: Forces of Destiny web series features Hamill voicing young Skywalker as he’s trained by Yoga.

Titled The Path Ahead, the short film showcases Skywalker jumping through the Dagobah swamp as Yoda (voiced by Tom Kane) tries to teach his impatient student how to be one with the Force. It’s in this lesson that Luke finally trusts what he feels instead of what he thinks he sees, a key stepping stone in his mission to become a Jedi.

The other 22 episodes of Star Wars: Forces of Destiny feature the likes of Daisy Ridley, Felicity Jones, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o… and Porgs.

Star Wars Episode V: the Empire Strikes Back

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

