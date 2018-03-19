Hollyoaks stars’ Oscar-winning short film The Silent Child to air on BBC1

Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton’s film about a deaf child is coming to TV

Oscar-winning film The Silent Child, written and directed by former Hollyoaks stars Rachel Shenton and Chris Overton, is set to air on BBC1.

The short film, in which Shenton also appears, is about a little girl who is profoundly deaf and lives her life in silence until a social worker teaches her how to use British Sign Language, which opens up her world.

It won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film, and is now due to air on 30th March (Good Friday) at 7.40pm on BBC1.

Alongside Shenton, The Silent Child also stars six-year-old Maisie Sly – who is deaf herself. Sly travelled to LA to attend the Oscars and see her film named the winner.

Many were touched when Shenton used sign language during her Oscars acceptance speech.

Rachel Shenton signs her acceptance speech as she attempts to spread awareness about deafness through her short film, The Silent Child. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WZlzqKh3Hl — Channel 9 (@Channel9) March 5, 2018

Shenton was inspired to write the film after her father went deaf after receiving treatment for chemotherapy. She learned sign language and became an ambassador for the National Deaf Children’s Society.

The Silent Child will be broadcast on 30th March at 7.40pm on BBC1