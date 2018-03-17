When is Justice League out on DVD, Blu-ray and available to stream and download?

DC’s mightiest heroes might have disappointed critics at the box office, but the extra features and deleted scenes of a home release might save the day. After all, you’ve got Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, backed up by Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman, in costume and fighting an alien invasion in the form of Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds). Plus there’s the debut of new faces Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and (Jason Momoa). The film is not lacking in fire power. Even behind the scenes you’ve got the combined efforts of Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon.

The point is that this gang of heroes deserves a second shot. If you’re holding out for a hero, here’s how to pre-order Justice League in the UK.

When is Justice League released on Blu-Ray and DVD in the UK?

It will be available on 26th March. You can pre-order both the single disc and two disc special edition here.

Will Justice League be available in 3D?

Yes, a 3D version will be available on the same day.

When is Justice League available to download from iTunes?

It’s already available here.

How do I buy the soundtrack?

You can catch the official soundtrack from Danny Elfman and Junkie XL here.