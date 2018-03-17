Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
When is Justice League out on DVD, Blu-ray and available to stream and download?

When is Justice League out on DVD, Blu-ray and available to stream and download?

Come together, at home

justice-league

DC’s mightiest heroes might have disappointed critics at the box office, but the extra features and deleted scenes of a home release might save the day. After all, you’ve got Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, backed up by Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman, in costume and fighting an alien invasion in the form of Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds). Plus there’s the debut of new faces Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and (Jason Momoa). The film is not lacking in fire power. Even behind the scenes you’ve got the combined efforts of Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon.

Advertisement

The point is that this gang of heroes deserves a second shot. If you’re holding out for a hero, here’s how to pre-order Justice League in the UK.

When is Justice League released on Blu-Ray and DVD in the UK?

It will be available on 26th March. You can pre-order both the single disc and two disc special edition here.

Will Justice League be available in 3D?

Yes, a 3D version will be available on the same day.

When is Justice League available to download from iTunes?

It’s already available here.

Advertisement

How do I buy the soundtrack?

You can catch the official soundtrack from Danny Elfman and Junkie XL here.

You might like

Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2 trailer pokes fun at DC for Henry Cavill’s CGI moustache removal

Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Fallout

New Mission: Impossible trailer features the stunt that broke Tom Cruise’s ankle

PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 19: Actor Joaquin Phoenix attends the 'Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far On Foot' Premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 19, 2018 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

Joaquin Phoenix poised to play the Joker in new standalone movie

imagenotavailable1

How much of a sports pundit are you?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more