Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
John Boyega has revealed when filming for Star Wars: Episode IX will start

John Boyega has revealed when filming for Star Wars: Episode IX will start

The 25-year-old actor said that he hasn't yet read the scripts for the next movie in the franchise

John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm, HF)

It can be hard (OK, impossible) to squeeze Star Wars gossip out of anybody, but John Boyega has revealed one key detail – when filming for Star Wars: Episode IX is going to begin.

Advertisement

The final movie in the sequel trilogy, directed by The Force Awakens’ JJ Abrams, is set to start shooting this summer.

Appearing on The One Show, the 25-year-old said: “I don’t know a thing, but I know I start filming in July. They’re prepping and planning. JJ has a script, but I just haven’t read it yet.”

John did say that despite immense secrecy around the scripts, he does sometimes “get to bring it back home”.

John Boyega in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm, HF)
John Boyega in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm, HF)

That’s not a bag you’d want to lose on the train.

Meanwhile Domnhall Gleeson, who plays First Order senior Officer General Hux, recently told RadioTimes.com that Episode IX will go in “unexpected” directions.

“What was brilliant [about The Last Jedi] was that it was unexpected,” Domnhall said. “And I’ve got a feeling that what JJ does may also be unexpected.

“I wasn’t expecting [Hux’s comedy] to be the way it went in VIII, at all. It really surprised me. And I’d say rather than played for laughs, it was written for laughs. We did it with an eye on the comic elements of it.”

Advertisement

Star Wars: Episode IX is due to be released in cinemas on 20th December 2019.

Tags

All about Star Wars (franchise)

John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Domhnall Gleeson, Getty, SL

Domhnall Gleeson on battling invisible animals for Peter Rabbit and the future of Star Wars

Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Debicki in The Night Manager (BBC, AMC, HF)

Elizabeth Debicki confirms work on The Night Manager sequel: “I’m sworn to secrecy”

John Boyega and Gwendoline Christie in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Lucasfilm, HF)

Deleted Last Jedi scene reveals that Finn and Phasma’s showdown was originally very different

Tom Hardy Star Wars deleted scene

You can finally watch Tom Hardy’s deleted Star Wars stormtrooper cameo

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more