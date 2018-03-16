Accessibility Links

When is Coco out on DVD, Blu-ray and available to stream and download?

Every day can be the Day of the Dead

Coco was a tear-jerking hit when it was released earlier this year in the cinema, but to really nail the songs, you’re going to have to practice.

The story follows the fortunes of a 12-year-old boy, Miguel, as he is accidentally transported to the land of the dead and his plight to find his his great great grandfather, famous musician Ernesto de la Cruz. But he soon discovers that everything that is dead (and living) may not be quite as he first thought…

Here are all the details for Disney Pixar’s home entertainment release of this Oscar-winning instant classic.

When is Coco released on DVD and Blu-Ray in the UK?

Coco will be released in both one disc and three disc special editions on 21st May in the UK. It can be pre-ordered here.

Will Coco be released in 3D on Blu-Ray?

A 3D Blu-Ray version of Coco will also be released on 21st May in the UK. It can be pre-ordered here.

When will Coco be available to download from iTunes?

The release date has yet to be announced, but you can pre-order here.

When will Coco be available to stream from Amazon Prime?

Again, we’re waiting on a date, but you can pre-order it here.

