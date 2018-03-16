11 questions we have after watching the Avengers: Infinity War trailer

We break down the new sneak peek at Marvel's next big superhero showdown

With less than a month to go until it arrives in cinemas, Marvel has released a brand new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War.

Advertisement

The action-packed sneak peek is peppered with exciting new footage, that raises many more questions than it answers.

The new films sees evil alien warlord Thanos (Josh Brolin) tearing through the galaxy to track down those all-important Infinity Stones, and it’s going to take pretty much every hero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (including Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy) to stop him destroying everything in his path.

But will he succeed? Will one of our beloved Avengers die? And why is there no sign of Ant-Man? We’re asking all the important questions as we take a closer look at the new trailer.

Advertisement

Avengers: Infinity War will be released in UK cinemas on 27th April