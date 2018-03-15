You can finally watch Tom Hardy’s deleted Star Wars stormtrooper cameo
We're not surprised it ended up being cut from The Last Jedi...
It looks like Tom Hardy’s cameo role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi has finally been revealed – and now we can guess why it was cut from the final edit of the movie.
Basically, it’s all a bit odd.
The scene sees a Stormtrooper – who is believed to be played by the Mad Max and Taboo star – engaging with Finn (John Boyega) as he stands in an elevator.
Turning his head towards Finn, the soldier says “FN-2187?”, hinting that things are about to turn nasty as the Stormtrooper realises that he is a defector.
The tension builds and weapons are about to be drawn when Hardy – or 926 as his character is known – says jovially: “I know I’m not supposed to initiate contact with officers, but I never took you for captain material. Look at you – captain!” before giving Finn a slap on the bum.
Have a watch below:
So many questions. Mainly, what was that accent all about?