When is Black Panther out on DVD, Blu-ray and available to stream and download?

Black Panther is a world conquering phenomenon. The story of King T’Challa and the afrofuturist wonderland of Wakanda has redefined the meaning of blockbuster, taking over $1 billion at the box office and stunning critics. Wakanda is now the most important place in the Marvel universe, and a sequel is already in the works.

Anyone wanting to spend more time with T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Killmonger (Michael B Jordon) and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) will be anxiously waiting for the home release.

When is Black Panther released on Blu-Ray and DVD in the UK?

The UK release date hasn’t been announced yet, but you can pre-order both the single disc and two disc special edition here.

Will Black Panther be available in 3D and 4K Ultra HD?

Yes, both 3D and 4K versions will be available.

When is Black Panther available to download from iTunes?

Again, no release date as yet, but you can pre-order it here.

How do I buy the soundtrack?

You can catch the official Black Panther soundtrack already, featuring tracks from SZA, Kendrick and the Weeknd. It’s great.