Get Out director Jordan Peele to reunite with comedy partner Keegan-Michael Key for Netflix’s new stop-motion movie

Wendell and Wild is the new animation from Coraline director Henry Selick

Jordan Peele and his comedy partner Keegan-Michael Key are reuniting for Netflix’s new stop-motion movie, Wendell and Wild.

Key and Peele will voice the titular demon brothers who try to scheme their way out of hell through a face-off against their nemesis.

The comedy duo were the creators of Emmy-winning American sketch show Key & Peele which ran for five series from 2012 to 2015. They also starred together in 2016 film Keanu, and Peele won a Best Original Screenplay Oscar in March for his directorial debut Get Out starring Daniel Kaluuya.

Henry Selick, who directed stop-motion hits Coraline and Nightmare Before Christmas, is helming Wendell and Wild and penning the script with Peele and Clay McLeod Chapman.

Wendell and Wild will be Netflix’s second foray into a stop-motion animated movie following its acquisition of Bubbles, a film about Michael Jackson’s beloved pet chimp.

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Wendell and Wild.