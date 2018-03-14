Bad Lip Reading turns Star Wars into a musical spectacular

Star Wars: A New Hope has been transformed into an intergalactic sing-a-long

Move aside John Williams, because Star Wars has a new set of composers: the team at Bad Lip Reading.

Advertisement

BLR’s latest video shows Star Wars: A New Hope in a whole new light, with nonsensical lyrics dubbed over scenes from the movie to create a song called “It’s Not a Moon”. Because why not?

Advertisement

The tune is strangely catchy – don’t say we didn’t warn you…