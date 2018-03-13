Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Tomb Raider LA premiere: Alicia Vikander, Johnny Galecki and Kate Bosworth hit the red carpet

Tomb Raider LA premiere: Alicia Vikander, Johnny Galecki and Kate Bosworth hit the red carpet

The stars were out and about in Los Angeles to welcome Lara Croft back to the big screen

Alicia Vikander Tomb Raider LA Premiere

Bringing video game heroine Lara Croft back to the big screen is no mean feat so it’s little wonder Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander was cast as Tomb Raider’s leading lady.

Advertisement

The Swedish actress looked fighting fit on the red carpet at the film’s LA premiere, where she dazzled the crowds in an elegant floor-length gown before getting down to business raiding tombs on the cinema screen.

Vikander’s Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, who must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father (Dominic West) disappeared.

The actress was joined by a whole host of famous faces at the film’s LA premiere, from her co-star Walton Goggins to actors Kate Bosworth and Daniel Panabaker, and Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki.

Advertisement

See who hit the red carpet below…

Tags

All about Tomb Raider

Alicia Vikander Tomb Raider LA Premiere
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Tricked’s Ben Hanlin fools Gemma Collins into thinking she’s going to be eaten by a bear

imagenotavailable1

Fifty Shades: Anastasia meets Christian Grey’s parents in new trailer

imagenotavailable1

Manchester United or Real Madrid? Colin Murray, Adrian Chiles and Lee Dixon share their predictions

imagenotavailable1

This Old Thing, Brand New House, Majesty and Mortar – best TV on tonight

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more