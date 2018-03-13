Tomb Raider LA premiere: Alicia Vikander, Johnny Galecki and Kate Bosworth hit the red carpet

The stars were out and about in Los Angeles to welcome Lara Croft back to the big screen

Bringing video game heroine Lara Croft back to the big screen is no mean feat so it’s little wonder Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander was cast as Tomb Raider’s leading lady.

The Swedish actress looked fighting fit on the red carpet at the film’s LA premiere, where she dazzled the crowds in an elegant floor-length gown before getting down to business raiding tombs on the cinema screen.

Vikander’s Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, who must push herself beyond her limits when she finds herself on the island where her father (Dominic West) disappeared.

The actress was joined by a whole host of famous faces at the film’s LA premiere, from her co-star Walton Goggins to actors Kate Bosworth and Daniel Panabaker, and Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki.

See who hit the red carpet below…