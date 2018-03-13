Moonlight director Barry Jenkins finally reads the Oscars acceptance speech he would have given

It’s been over a year since La La Land was momentarily crowned winner of the Oscars’ Best Picture instead of the actual recipient of the award, Moonlight. But with this year’s Academy Awards now behind us, it feels as though that 2017 slip-up is firmly in the rear view mirror.

Advertisement

However, amidst the kerfuffle, director Barry Jenkins was deprived of his moment, and while both he and the team behind Moonlight went onstage to accept the award when the mistake had been revealed, it wasn’t the victory lap it should have been.

So it’s only fair that, while at a panel discussion at SXSW festival in Austin, Texas this past weekend, Jenkins got to deliver the speech he would have given if it wasn’t for the envelope switch-up.

“To anyone watching this who sees themselves in us, let this be a symbol, a reflection that leads you to love yourself,” he says in the clip. “Because doing so may be the difference between dreaming at all and somehow, through the Academy’s grace, realising dreams you never allowed yourself to have.” Check it out below.

The video cuts off the start of the speech, but Deadline were on hand to catch the rest of it. Read the full transcript below.

Advertisement

“Tarell and I are Chiron. We are that boy. And when you watch Moonlight, you don’t assume a boy who grew up how and where we did would grow up and make a piece of art that wins an Academy Award — certainly don’t think he would grow up to win Best Picture. I’ve said that a lot and what I’ve had to admit is that I placed those limitations on myself. I denied myself that dream — not you, not anyone else — me. And so, to anyone watching this who sees themselves in us, let this be a symbol, a reflection that leads you to love yourself. Because doing so may be the difference between dreaming at all and somehow, through the Academy’s grace, realising dreams you never allowed yourself to have.”