Matt Damon And Ben Affleck commit to inclusion riders after Oscars appeal

The concept of inclusion riders is gaining traction in Hollywood since Frances McDormand's acceptance speech

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are the latest movie stars to commit to inclusion riders.

It comes after Three Billboards star Frances McDormand issued a rallying cry to Hollywood as she collected her Oscar for Best Actress, telling the audience: “I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider.”

What do those “two words” mean? An inclusion rider, as we all discovered on Oscars night, is a clause that an actor can insist be added to their contract. It requires cast and crew on a film to meet a certain level of diversity, and is a solid commitment to increasing representation of women and minorities in the industry.

Actor Michael B Jordan joined the movement last week when he announced he would add an inclusion rider for all projects created by his Outlier Society Productions banner.

Now Affleck and Damon will be following in his footsteps. The Head of Strategic Outreach for the two actors’ production company Pearl Street, Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni, revealed that inclusion riders will be a part of all future film projects.

“On behalf of Pearl Street Films, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Todd,Drew Vinton & I will be adopting the #InclusionRider for all of our projects moving forward.”