7 magical Harry Potter clues in the Fantastic Beasts Crimes of Grindelwald trailer

Did you spot these references to past Potter tales in the sneak peek at the new film?

A new trailer for Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald has arrived and given Harry Potter fans around the world plenty to theorise about.

The first sneak peek at the film finds our heroes, Newt Scamander and Albus Dumbledore, under investigation as some very officious wizards try to discern what the pair are up to. The villainous Grindelwald, meanwhile, has plans of his own – and they don’t appear to be above the magical law.

It’s all VERY exciting stuff. So exciting, in fact, that you’d be forgiven for missing the many wonderful Harry Potter references and clues dotted throughout the two-minute sneak peek.

That’s why we’ve done all the work for you, and picked out seven of the most magical references that could well hold clues to what’s to come in the new film.

Let’s take a closer look…