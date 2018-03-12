The definitive ranking of Star Wars films

Which film is the best in the Star Wars franchise? And which is far, far away from the top of the rankings?

What’s the greatest Star Wars film of all time?

Advertisement

Ask that question at a party or a packed dinner table and chances are you’ll get a whole host of different answers – especially now we’ve got a whole host of sequels and spin-off films to add to the mix.

That’s why we asked YOU, the readers, to settle the debate once and for all by ranking every Star Wars movie released so far – that’s the original trilogy, the prequel trilogy, the sequels and spin-off Star Wars Story Rogue One – from your least to all-time favourite.

You voted in your thousands and here’s how the results panned out…

We’ve broken down the results for you in a little more detail below too.

9. Episode II: Attack of The Clones

The prequel trilogy is almost universally reviled among Star Wars fans so it’s little wonder 2002’s Attack of The Clones finds itself at the bottom of the list. The (chronologically) second chapter in the Skywalker family saga was set ten years after The Phantom Menace, when the galaxy was on the brink of civil war. Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Padawan apprentice Anakin Skywalker were assigned to protect their old friend Padme Amidala after a failed attempt on her life. Obi-Wan soon discovered a Clone Army was being assembled on a hidden planet, while Padme Amidala and Anakin Skywalker fell in (forbidden) love.

The film was criticised for being too long, too bogged down in galactic politics, and having really rather ridiculous dialogue. In fairness though, sand does get everywhere…

8 Episode I: The Phantom Menace

In 199 Star Wars returned to cinema screens after a 16-year absence and everyone was very excited. And then Jar Jar Binks happened.

The CGI Gungan has almost become the embodiment of everything fans disliked about the first film in the new trilogy, which saw Liam Neeson and Ewan McGregor’s Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi (who everybody loved) helping the Queen of Naboo escape her planet, which was being blockaded by the Trade Federation. En route they touched down on a sandy planet called Tatooine and met a child with incredible reflexes and a talent for podracing. Anakin Skywalker was just a young boy with too many midichlorians until Qui-Gon decided to take him in.

We all know how that went, in the end…

7. Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

The final film in the prequel trilogy was arguably the best of the bunch. As he began his descent into darkness and started picking off the Jedi younglings (we’re still not over that), everyone was waiting to find out how Anakin Skywalker would become the dastardly robotic Darth Vader. The scene – a thrilling lightsaber battle on the volcanic planet of Mustafar – didn’t disappoint. The romantic dialogue between Anakin and Padme, however, was nothing BUT disappointing.

6. Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Rian Johnson’s offering proved rather divisive, so it’s little wonder it lands somewhere in the middle of the pack. The Last Jedi saw Rey attempting to convince Luke Skywalker to teach her the ways of The Force, while Kylo Ren and the First Order continued to chase down Leia’s Resistance ships.

Critics loved it, but fans either loved or LOATHED it.

5. Episode VII: The Force Awakens

The Force Awakens was easily one of the most hyped Star Wars films in the franchise’s history and when it finally arrived in cinemas in 2015 it was received really rather well.

We were introduced to a new heroine (Rey), a new villain (Kylo Ren) and caught up with some old friends (Leia, Han, Chewbacca and – very briefly – Luke) as the story of a young girl’s journey from the desert planet of Jakku to the hiding place of the last Jedi unfolded.

4. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Who were the brave women and men who stole the Death Star plans?

That question was finally answered in the first of a series of Star Wars spin-off films, with Felicity Jones in the leading role. The British actress burst into the galaxy far, far away as Jyn Erso, a young woman whose quest to secure her father’s freedom ultimately put her in a position to change the fate of the galaxy far, far away – and secured her a top spot in the Star Wars movie rankings.

3. Episode VI: Return of The Jedi

The final film in the original trilogy wrapped up (or so we thought) the tale of the Skywalker family, as Luke discovered he had a sister (don’t mention the kiss) and set off on a quest to redeem his dad. During his son’s final confrontation with The Emperor, Darth Vader finally seemed to redeem himself by throwing his Sith master to his death. Of course, the brave feat left him fatally injured, so there was no time for a big family reunion. He did pop up as a Jedi Force Ghost alongside Yoda and Obi-Wan at the very end, though.

Did somebody just forget to tell his grandson, Kylo Ren, that Anakin Skywalker was ACTUALLY on the side of the light by the end of the first three movies?

2. Episode IV: A New Hope

There’s no Star Wars like the ORIGINAL Star Wars, so it’s little wonder that the first film (which was later re-titled A New Hope) has landed just one spot from the top.

From that incredible opening scene (who doesn’t love a menacing Star Destroyer?) to Leia’s plea to Obi-Wan Kenobi; the cantina scenes in Mos Eisley to the Millennium Falcon; the duel between Darth Vader and his former Master and, of course, the Battle of Yavin 4 and destruction of the Death Star, the space opera is a cinematic delight. We wouldn’t even have a list of films to rank without it.

1. Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

It is a truth, almost universally accepted, that The Empire Strikes Back is the best Star Wars film of ALL TIME. And if the fact that thousands of voters have named it the best Star Wars film in this poll hasn’t convinced you then perhaps one line of dialogue will.

Advertisement

“I AM YOUR FATHER” boomed Darth Vader as a horrified Luke clung to a pipe in Cloud City. Tantalising twists don’t come much bigger than that now, do they? That – and the superb scenes with Master Yoda, and Leia and Han’s burgeoning romance, and the arrival of Lando Calrissian and the generally fantastic story in general – is why Empire is the daddy of the film franchise.