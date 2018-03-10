Maisie Williams’s X-Men New Mutants movie is getting a mysterious extra character

The horror film is heading towards reshoots, and star Anya Taylor-Joy says that will include a "new character"

As X-Men movie The New Mutants heads towards re-shoots, actress Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed that producers are adding in a completely new character.

The New Mutants stars Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams, Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton, and The Miniaturist’s Taylor-Joy. It was meant to be coming out in spring 2018, but was pushed back a whole ten months by Marvel with reshoots now scheduled for the summer.

“I do think that there is a great responsibility to make sure the movie is done right and that we deliver the fans something that they can all feel happy about and excited about,” Taylor-Joy told The Playlist.

“So, I don’t think it being delayed is a bad thing because it’s definitely more important to make sure that we get it right than rushing to make a date. So, hopefully, all of these reshoots and adding of the new character that will give the fans an altogether satisfactory, wonderful product.”

Intriguing! Who’s the new character? There were already rumours floating around that shape-shifting alien Warlock might make an appearance, but nothing has been confirmed.

Even if she maintains a philosophical approach to the delay, Taylor-Joy does admit it’s frustrating that the release date has been drastically pushed back.

“Well, the only thing that I could say, without being in trouble, is that it being delayed is disappointing, frustrating in fact,” she said. “Because we were all very excited for it to be released on April 13th, and I don’t mean just disappointing for me, but I’m sure there are a lot of other fans that were looking forward to seeing it.”

Directed by Josh Boone and co-written with Knate Lee, The New Mutant is set to be a proper horror movie set within the X-Men universe. We don’t know exactly why the film has been delayed for reshoots, but rumours suggest it was deemed ‘not scary enough’ after the box office success of It and Get Out.