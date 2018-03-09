Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Kristen Wiig confirmed for Wonder Woman 2

Kristen Wiig confirmed for Wonder Woman 2

The Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters star will play villain Cheetah in the Wonder Woman sequel opposite Gal Gardot

Kristen Wiig (Getty, JG)

Wonder Woman 2 has found its villain: Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig will play Cheetah in the upcoming sequel opposite Gal Gardot.

Advertisement

Director Patty Jenkins confirmed the news, long rumoured, in a message on Friday, saying she felt “incredibly lucky” to be working with the Saturday Night Live comedian and Ghostbusters actress.

“So excited to confirm the most thrilling news,” she posted on Twitter. “Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wigg to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!!”

Villain Cheetah is one of Wonder Woman’s oldest foes, with various incarnations in the comic-book source material.

Advertisement

The Wonder Woman sequel is set to be released in cinemas in 2019.

Tags

All about Wonder Woman (2017)

Kristen Wiig (Getty, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

The Big Bang Theory’s Johnny Galecki swaps comedy for horror in The Ring 3

103313

The Voice Team Paloma: meet Paloma Faith’s three finalists

104560

The Mountain from Game of Thrones has his own brand of sparkling water

kushmain

EastEnders: what is Brugada syndrome? And what does it mean for Kush?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more