Harrison Ford, George Lucas, a few stormtroopers and R2-D2 all came together for the occasion, while Ford paid tribute to the late Carrie Fisher

There was a Star Wars reunion at the unveiling of Mark Hamill’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday – with Harrison Ford, George Lucas and a team of stormtroopers all in attendance.

During a speech celebrating Hamill’s life and career, Ford also took a moment to remember the late Carrie Fisher.

“When thinking about today,” he said, “I was really sorry we don’t have the other member of our trio to celebrate with us, but I feel her presence.”

Hamill, who was honoured with the 2,630th star, thanked fans and collaborators. “It’s hard to convey my gratitude, my joy and the exhilaration,” he said, joking, “I haven’t been this speechless since The Force Awakens.”

He added: “If it weren’t for the public, I’d be nowhere, and from Jedi to Joker and back again, it’s been a fantastic ride thank you so much and may the force be with each and every one of you.”

Hamill finished off his speech in style with the Joker’s maniacal laugh.