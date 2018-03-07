Accessibility Links

The Shape of Water’s Michael Shannon watched the Oscars on mute at a Chicago dive bar

The Hollywood star had to watch his film pick up Best Picture with the aid of subtitles

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 22: Actor Michael Shannon attends the "Waco" world premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage) Getty, TL

Actor Michael Shannon watched The Shape of Water, a film in which he played a main character, win the Best Picture Oscar on a muted TV in a dive bar.

Instead of attending the 90th Academy Awards with co-star Sally Hawkins and director Guillermo del Toro, the actor – who has previously been nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar twice – viewed the ceremony with the aid of subtitles in the Old Town Ale House, Chicago.

And the place has a very different vibe from the Oscars’ red carpet. Priding itself on “aimless conversations” and “delusionary ramblings” by its bar, the Ale House’s walls are covered with paintings such as a naked Sarah Palin holding an assault rifle, and ‘Cavity Search’, a piece where a bare-bummed governor can be seen standing in a cell accompanied by prison guards.

So, why was Shannon there? He started out as an actor in Chicago and on Oscars night he was closing a stage show, Traitor, which he directed at the Red Orchid Theatre. A founding member of the Red Orchid since 1993, Shannon still regularly returns to appear and direct plays.

And it turns out others also have bar stories to share about Shannon…

In other words, Shannon is fantastic on a night out. Just don’t expect him to drop by your local Spoons anytime soon.

All about The Shape of Water

