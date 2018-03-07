The Shape of Water’s Michael Shannon watched the Oscars on mute at a Chicago dive bar

The Hollywood star had to watch his film pick up Best Picture with the aid of subtitles

Actor Michael Shannon watched The Shape of Water, a film in which he played a main character, win the Best Picture Oscar on a muted TV in a dive bar.

Instead of attending the 90th Academy Awards with co-star Sally Hawkins and director Guillermo del Toro, the actor – who has previously been nominated for a Best Supporting Actor Oscar twice – viewed the ceremony with the aid of subtitles in the Old Town Ale House, Chicago.

And the place has a very different vibe from the Oscars’ red carpet. Priding itself on “aimless conversations” and “delusionary ramblings” by its bar, the Ale House’s walls are covered with paintings such as a naked Sarah Palin holding an assault rifle, and ‘Cavity Search’, a piece where a bare-bummed governor can be seen standing in a cell accompanied by prison guards.

Michael Shannon watching the film he starred in, "Shape of Water", win best picture while sitting in the Old Town Ale House. No sound on the TV, just sub-titles. Of course the juke box was rocking, and the beer flowing. Where else would you want to spend Oscar night? pic.twitter.com/WAC6uc6guZ — Bruce Elliott (@GeriatricGenius) March 6, 2018

So, why was Shannon there? He started out as an actor in Chicago and on Oscars night he was closing a stage show, Traitor, which he directed at the Red Orchid Theatre. A founding member of the Red Orchid since 1993, Shannon still regularly returns to appear and direct plays.

Michael Shannon is truly one of the realest! Instead of going to the Oscars last night for The Shape of Water, he was in Chicago at the closing of TRAITOR, the play he just finished directing. The play also happens to feature my brother Larry Grimm (far right). Long live theater! pic.twitter.com/QJlTUEqbYu — PROBCAUSE (@ProbCause) March 5, 2018

And it turns out others also have bar stories to share about Shannon…

in 2014 i saw michael shannon drunkenly stumble into a 5pm open mic in the east village wearing basketball shorts, look around, shake his head, and walk out https://t.co/KCOgvrrLLK — Luke Mones (@LukeMones) March 6, 2018

He's an amazing and super down to earth guy.

Congrats Michael! pic.twitter.com/L5q9AcRF3T — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) March 6, 2018

PS this picture was taken of us right in the middle of us belting “Livin on a Prayer.” So there’s that. 💁🏼 — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) March 6, 2018

In other words, Shannon is fantastic on a night out. Just don’t expect him to drop by your local Spoons anytime soon.