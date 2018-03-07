Fan needs dental work after watching Michael B Jordan’s shirtless Black Panther scenes

Michael B Jordan is breaking hearts all over the internet with his scene-stealing Black Panther performance but did you know he’s actually breaking dental accessories too?

An orthodontist shared a tale about a patient with a broken retainer on Tumblr and revealed that she’d snapped it by biting down too hard on it while watching Jordan take off his shirt in the Marvel movie.

The internet found the whole thing hilarious, especially when the patient in question found the post and confessed that it was about her.

Then, as the story went viral, Michael B Jordan himself spotted it and made the girl an offer she couldn’t refuse.

Watch the story unfold below…