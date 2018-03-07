Armie Hammer’s dramatic reading of Gemma Collins’ autobiography is a must-watch

Armie Hammer has performed a dramatic reading of an excerpt from Gemma Collins’ autobiography and it’s just as brilliant as we could have expected.

The Call Me By Your Name star popped by Nick Grimshaw’s Radio 1 Breakfast Show on Tuesday, and was asked to bring Collins’ book, Basically…: My Life as a Real Essex Girl, to life. He duly obliged.

“It started at a bus stop in Dagenham,” the Golden Globe-nominated star began, “it was a proper east end love story.”

He went on to read Collins’ assessment of her hometown: “it’s fair to say, it’s not the nicest place in the world. It’s grimy, it’s built up. It has more of its fair share of kebab shops and bargain booze outlets. But the people there are the salt of the earth. It’s where the people from the poor parts of the east end head to when they’ve made a few quid.” Check it out below.

The performance drew a round of applause from Grimshaw and his team, with the host calling for a film adaptation.

“I’m in,” Hammer said, “can I play Gemma?”

Please, Luca Guadagnino, make it happen.