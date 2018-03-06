Mark Hamill has a bizarre theory about what happened to Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi

The Star Wars actor has his own prediction about the Jedi master's fate...

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has an interesting theory about what really happened to his character, Luke Skywalker, at the end of Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

The final sequence of the film saw Hamill’s Jedi master engaging in a tense battle with his nephew and former apprentice, Kylo Ren, on the planet Crait. He emerged miraculously unscathed when it was revealed that Luke wasn’t actually battling Ren in person, but rather sending a force projection of himself from the planet Ahch-To.

As soon as he knew he had helped the Resistance buy enough time to escape from Ren and the First Order, Luke’s projection faded and the exhausted Jedi master took a breather. And as he watched a pair of suns set on the horizon, Luke’s body faded away leaving only his robes behind.

Surely that’s the end of the Jedi master, then? Well, perhaps not. Because Hamill’s got a novel idea about what really happened to him.

“I refuse to believe that he’s gone,” Hamill told the BBC at the Oscar Wilde Awards. “My theory is he just teleported to somewhere else and left his robe behind.

“He teleported to a nudist colony, that’s what I’m hoping.”

Over to you, JJ Abrams. It’d certainly make for an interesting opening to Star Wars Episode IX…

Star Wars Episode IX is scheduled for release in the UK on December 14th 2019