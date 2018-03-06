Accessibility Links

Jennifer Garner offers hilarious explanations for her Oscars meme

The actress had the best response to her unusual reaction at the ceremony

Jennifer Garner became an instant internet meme on Oscars night after she baffled the internet with her unusual reaction while applauding, leading many viewers to believe she’d had some kind of epiphany.

The actress was spotted clapping in the audience at the 90th Academy Awards but, while the rest of the audience continued to applaud, she suddenly froze as a look of realisation/horror crept over her face.

Garner has since posted an Instagram story playing a clip of her inexplicable reaction. In it, she speaks aloud the internal monologue that could have been going through her mind when she was caught on camera.

“Congrats to Shape of Water. Maybe I should date a fish,” was one of Garner’s narrations, referring to Guillermo del Toro’s film which won best picture.

Another was: “Hey, Jimmy Kimmel, what’s in your wallet? Wait, where is my wallet?” This alluded to the catch phrase from her Capital One Venture card adverts.

Her third and final suggestion was: “Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham. Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?”

But seriously, Jennifer, what was going through your head?! We want the truth.

