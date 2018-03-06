Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Emma Watson jokes she needs a tattoo proofreader after misspelt Oscars inking

Emma Watson jokes she needs a tattoo proofreader after misspelt Oscars inking

The Harry Potter actress forgot the apostrophe in "Time's Up"

Emma Watson's Oscars tattoo

Emma Watson made an error that would have Hermione rolling her eyes in exasperation: she wore a fake tattoo to the Oscars with a grammar mistake.

Advertisement

But the Harry Potter actress has ‘fessed up to the missing apostrophe in “Times Up” – and suggested she might need to hire a tattoo proofreader.

Watson wore the (thankfully temporary) tattoo on the red carpet at the Academy Awards on Sunday night in support of the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment.

Advertisement

If she ever wants to experiment with ink again, there are a few volunteers willing to step in…

Tags

All about 90th Annual Academy Awards

Emma Watson's Oscars tattoo
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Victoria Yeates

Fantastic Beasts’ newest star Victoria Yeates on working with her “role model” JK Rowling

Getty, Twitter, TL

Harry Potter fans are tweeting about #BlackHogwarts and JK Rowling is loving it

Harry Potter

Can we guess your Hogwarts house with these 10 questions?

beckham harry potter

Harry Potter in Scots is exactly what you English and Americans need

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more