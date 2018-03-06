Emma Watson jokes she needs a tattoo proofreader after misspelt Oscars inking

The Harry Potter actress forgot the apostrophe in "Time's Up"

Emma Watson made an error that would have Hermione rolling her eyes in exasperation: she wore a fake tattoo to the Oscars with a grammar mistake.

But the Harry Potter actress has ‘fessed up to the missing apostrophe in “Times Up” – and suggested she might need to hire a tattoo proofreader.

Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 5, 2018

Watson wore the (thankfully temporary) tattoo on the red carpet at the Academy Awards on Sunday night in support of the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment.

If she ever wants to experiment with ink again, there are a few volunteers willing to step in…

I would like to take you up on this job opportunity? I have a masters in proofreadery graduated with a 1st from Tattoo Uni top of my class pic.twitter.com/9vpb66m09p — Megan (@meganflockhart) March 5, 2018

*quits job as a book editor to read fake tattoos for @EmmaWatson, has "No Ragrets"* — Sandra D (@sand_rad) March 5, 2018

Experience with apostrophes you say… pic.twitter.com/tmUSV9x8CZ — Waterstones (@Waterstones) March 6, 2018