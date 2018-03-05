Accessibility Links

The Oscars 2018: Full winners list

All the winners at the 90th Academy Awards, from Best Picture to Best Actor

Oscars winners 2018

See below for the full list of Oscar winners from 2018:

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Post
The Shape of Water – WINNER
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)
Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Denzel Washington (Roman Israel, Esq.)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) – WINNER

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri) – WINNER
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Meryl Streep (The Post)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Allison Janney (I, Tonya) – WINNER
Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) – WINNER
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) – WINNER
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)

Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)  – WINNER
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden)
The Insult (Lebanon)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)

Documentary Short Subject

Heroin(e), A Netflix Original Documentary
Edith+Eddie, Heart is Red and Kartemquin Films
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Stiefel & Co. –  – WINNER
Knife Skills, TFL Films
Traffic Stop, Q-Ball Productions

Documentary Feature

Icarus  – WINNER
Faces Places
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island

Original Song

The Mystery of Love from Call My By Your Name
Remember Me from Coco  – WINNER
Stand Up for Something from Marshall
This Is Me from The Greatest Showman
Mighty River from Mudbound

Animated Feature Film

The Breadwinner
Coco  – WINNER
Loving Vincent
The Boss Baby
Ferdinand

Adapted Screenplay

Scott Frank and James Mangold (Logan)
James Ivory (Call Me By Your Name) – WINNER
Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (The Disaster Artist)
Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game)
Virgil Williams and Dee Rees (Mudbound)

Original Screenplay

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor  (The Shape of Water)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Martin McDonagh  (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)  – WINNER

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk – WINNER
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Film Editing

Jon Gregory (Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri)
Paul Machliss (Baby Driver)
Lee Smith (Dunkirk) – WINNER
Sidney Wolinsky (The Shape of Water)
I, Tonya

Live Action Short Film

My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr., director (New York University)
The Silent Child, Chris Overton, director, and Rachel Shenton, writer (Slick Films) – WINNER
Watu Wote/All of Us, Katja Benrath, director (Hamburg Media School)
The Eleven O’Clock, Derin Seale, director (FINCH)
DeKalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk, director (UCLA)

Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour – WINNER
Wonder
Victoria & Abdul

Visual Effects

Richard Bain, Ben Morris, Michael Mulholland, Chris Corbould (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
Richard Clegg, Paul Lambert, Viktor Muller, John Nelson (Blade Runner 2049) – WINNER
Matthew Crnich, Ray McMaster, Kevin Andrew Smith, Doug Spilatro, Christopher Townsend (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)
Joe Leterri, Dan Lemmon, Eric Winquist, Dan Cervin (War for the Planet of the Apes)
Kong: Skull Island

Original Score

Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water) – WINNER
Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread)
John Williams (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk)

Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball (Director: Glen Keane, Glen Keane Productions) – WINNER
Garden Party (Director: Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon, MOPA)
In a Heartbeat (Director: Esteban Bravo and Beth David, Ringling College of Art and Design)
Lou (Director: Dave Mullins, Pixar Animation Studios)
Negative Space (Director, Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata, Ikki Films)
Revolting Rhymes (Director: Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer, Magic Light Pictures)

Sound Editing

Glen Gauthier (The Shape of Water)
Richard King (Dunkirk) – WINNER
Blade Runner 2049
Julian Slater (Baby Driver)
Matthew Wood (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Costume Design

Mark Bridges (Phantom Thread) – WINNER
Consolata Boyle (Victoria and Abdul)
Luis Sequeira (The Shape of Water)
Jacqueline Durran (Beauty and the Beast)
Jacqueline Durran (Darkest Hour)

Cinematography

Roger Deakins (Blade Runner 2049) – WINNER
Bruno Delbonnel (Darkest Hour)
Dan Laustsen (The Shape of Water)
Rachel Morrison (Mudbound)
Hoyte Van Hoytema (Dunkirk)

Production Design

Sarah Greenwood (Beauty and the Beast)
Dennis Gassner (Blade Runner 2049)
Sarah Greenwood (Darkest Hour)
Nathan Crowley (Dunkirk)
Paul D. Austerberry (The Shape of Water) – WINNER

