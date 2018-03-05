The Oscars 2018: Full winners list
All the winners at the 90th Academy Awards, from Best Picture to Best Actor
See below for the full list of Oscar winners from 2018:
Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Post
The Shape of Water – WINNER
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)
Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Denzel Washington (Roman Israel, Esq.)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) – WINNER
Actress in a Leading Role
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri) – WINNER
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Allison Janney (I, Tonya) – WINNER
Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) – WINNER
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Best Director
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) – WINNER
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)
Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile) – WINNER
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden)
The Insult (Lebanon)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
Documentary Short Subject
Heroin(e), A Netflix Original Documentary
Edith+Eddie, Heart is Red and Kartemquin Films
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Stiefel & Co. – – WINNER
Knife Skills, TFL Films
Traffic Stop, Q-Ball Productions
Documentary Feature
Icarus – WINNER
Faces Places
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Original Song
The Mystery of Love from Call My By Your Name
Remember Me from Coco – WINNER
Stand Up for Something from Marshall
This Is Me from The Greatest Showman
Mighty River from Mudbound
Animated Feature Film
The Breadwinner
Coco – WINNER
Loving Vincent
The Boss Baby
Ferdinand
Adapted Screenplay
Scott Frank and James Mangold (Logan)
James Ivory (Call Me By Your Name) – WINNER
Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (The Disaster Artist)
Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game)
Virgil Williams and Dee Rees (Mudbound)
Original Screenplay
Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
(The Shape of Water)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick)
Jordan Peele (Get Out) – WINNER
Sound Mixing
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk – WINNER
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Film Editing
Jon Gregory (Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri)
Paul Machliss (Baby Driver)
Lee Smith (Dunkirk) – WINNER
Sidney Wolinsky (The Shape of Water)
I, Tonya
Live Action Short Film
My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr., director (New York University)
The Silent Child, Chris Overton, director, and Rachel Shenton, writer (Slick Films) – WINNER
Watu Wote/All of Us, Katja Benrath, director (Hamburg Media School)
The Eleven O’Clock, Derin Seale, director (FINCH)
DeKalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk, director (UCLA)
Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour – WINNER
Wonder
Victoria & Abdul
Visual Effects
Richard Bain, Ben Morris, Michael Mulholland, Chris Corbould (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
Richard Clegg, Paul Lambert, Viktor Muller, John Nelson (Blade Runner 2049) – WINNER
Matthew Crnich, Ray McMaster, Kevin Andrew Smith, Doug Spilatro, Christopher Townsend (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)
Joe Leterri, Dan Lemmon, Eric Winquist, Dan Cervin (War for the Planet of the Apes)
Kong: Skull Island
Original Score
Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water) – WINNER
Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread)
John Williams (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk)
Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball (Director: Glen Keane, Glen Keane Productions) – WINNER
Garden Party (Director: Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon, MOPA)
In a Heartbeat (Director: Esteban Bravo and Beth David, Ringling College of Art and Design)
Lou (Director: Dave Mullins, Pixar Animation Studios)
Negative Space (Director, Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata, Ikki Films)
Revolting Rhymes (Director: Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer, Magic Light Pictures)
Sound Editing
Glen Gauthier (The Shape of Water)
Richard King (Dunkirk) – WINNER
Blade Runner 2049
Julian Slater (Baby Driver)
Matthew Wood (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
Costume Design
Mark Bridges (Phantom Thread) – WINNER
Consolata Boyle (Victoria and Abdul)
Luis Sequeira (The Shape of Water)
Jacqueline Durran (Beauty and the Beast)
Jacqueline Durran (Darkest Hour)
Cinematography
Roger Deakins (Blade Runner 2049) – WINNER
Bruno Delbonnel (Darkest Hour)
Dan Laustsen (The Shape of Water)
Rachel Morrison (Mudbound)
Hoyte Van Hoytema (Dunkirk)
Production Design
Sarah Greenwood (Beauty and the Beast)
Dennis Gassner (Blade Runner 2049)
Sarah Greenwood (Darkest Hour)
Nathan Crowley (Dunkirk)
Paul D. Austerberry (The Shape of Water) – WINNER