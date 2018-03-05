The Oscars 2018: Full winners list

All the winners at the 90th Academy Awards, from Best Picture to Best Actor

See below for the full list of Oscar winners from 2018:

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Post

The Shape of Water – WINNER

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Denzel Washington (Roman Israel, Esq.)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) – WINNER

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri) – WINNER

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Allison Janney (I, Tonya) – WINNER

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) – WINNER

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) – WINNER

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)

Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile) – WINNER

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Sweden)

The Insult (Lebanon)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

Documentary Short Subject

Heroin(e), A Netflix Original Documentary

Edith+Eddie, Heart is Red and Kartemquin Films

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Stiefel & Co. – – WINNER

Knife Skills, TFL Films

Traffic Stop, Q-Ball Productions

Documentary Feature

Icarus – WINNER

Faces Places

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Original Song

The Mystery of Love from Call My By Your Name

Remember Me from Coco – WINNER

Stand Up for Something from Marshall

This Is Me from The Greatest Showman

Mighty River from Mudbound

Animated Feature Film

The Breadwinner

Coco – WINNER

Loving Vincent

The Boss Baby

Ferdinand

Adapted Screenplay

Scott Frank and James Mangold (Logan)

James Ivory (Call Me By Your Name) – WINNER

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (The Disaster Artist)

Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game)

Virgil Williams and Dee Rees (Mudbound)

Original Screenplay

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick)

Jordan Peele (Get Out) – WINNER

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk – WINNER

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Film Editing

Jon Gregory (Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri)

Paul Machliss (Baby Driver)

Lee Smith (Dunkirk) – WINNER

Sidney Wolinsky (The Shape of Water)

I, Tonya

Live Action Short Film

My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr., director (New York University)

The Silent Child, Chris Overton, director, and Rachel Shenton, writer (Slick Films) – WINNER

Watu Wote/All of Us, Katja Benrath, director (Hamburg Media School)

The Eleven O’Clock, Derin Seale, director (FINCH)

DeKalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk, director (UCLA)

Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour – WINNER

Wonder

Victoria & Abdul

Visual Effects

Richard Bain, Ben Morris, Michael Mulholland, Chris Corbould (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Richard Clegg, Paul Lambert, Viktor Muller, John Nelson (Blade Runner 2049) – WINNER

Matthew Crnich, Ray McMaster, Kevin Andrew Smith, Doug Spilatro, Christopher Townsend (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2)

Joe Leterri, Dan Lemmon, Eric Winquist, Dan Cervin (War for the Planet of the Apes)

Kong: Skull Island

Original Score

Carter Burwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Alexandre Desplat (The Shape of Water) – WINNER

Jonny Greenwood (Phantom Thread)

John Williams (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Hans Zimmer (Dunkirk)

Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball (Director: Glen Keane, Glen Keane Productions) – WINNER

Garden Party (Director: Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon, MOPA)

In a Heartbeat (Director: Esteban Bravo and Beth David, Ringling College of Art and Design)

Lou (Director: Dave Mullins, Pixar Animation Studios)

Negative Space (Director, Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata, Ikki Films)

Revolting Rhymes (Director: Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer, Magic Light Pictures)

Sound Editing

Glen Gauthier (The Shape of Water)

Richard King (Dunkirk) – WINNER

Blade Runner 2049

Julian Slater (Baby Driver)

Matthew Wood (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Costume Design

Mark Bridges (Phantom Thread) – WINNER

Consolata Boyle (Victoria and Abdul)

Luis Sequeira (The Shape of Water)

Jacqueline Durran (Beauty and the Beast)

Jacqueline Durran (Darkest Hour)

Cinematography

Roger Deakins (Blade Runner 2049) – WINNER

Bruno Delbonnel (Darkest Hour)

Dan Laustsen (The Shape of Water)

Rachel Morrison (Mudbound)

Hoyte Van Hoytema (Dunkirk)

Production Design

Sarah Greenwood (Beauty and the Beast)

Dennis Gassner (Blade Runner 2049)

Sarah Greenwood (Darkest Hour)

Nathan Crowley (Dunkirk)

Paul D. Austerberry (The Shape of Water) – WINNER