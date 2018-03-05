The magic is back in first Mary Poppins Returns trailer

This teaser, released during the Oscars last night, is practically perfect in every way

Among all the winners, speeches, skits and gorgeous outfits, this year’s Oscars ceremony also brought with it one extra little piece of movie magic – the first trailer for eagerly-anticipated Mary Poppins sequel Mary Poppins Returns.

Advertisement

Starring Emily Blunt as the titular nanny (taking over from Julie Andrews), the story is set a few decades after she first visited the Banks children, who are now all grown up (played by Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw) and with kids of their own.

And the new trailer gives a real continuation of the original film’s magical vibe, introducing us to lamplighter Jack (Lin-Manuel Miranda) as he helps rescue an errant kite for a young boy, only to see Poppins herself float down from the storm clouds on that trademark umbrella.

And soon enough, Mary’s back in the Banks household (which seems to have grown a mast, for some reason) and reunited with her former charges.

“Mary Poppins! It is wonderful to see you,” exclaims Whishaw’s Michael Banks at the trailer’s end.

Frankly, we couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

Advertisement

Mary Poppins Returns will be released in UK cinemas this December