Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Film fans are not happy that some big names were left out of the Oscars In Memoriam segment

Film fans are not happy that some big names were left out of the Oscars In Memoriam segment

Let's remember these people, too...

Burt Ward (left) as Robin and Adam West as Batman discuss their next move against Gotham City's supervillains on the set of the Batman television show (1966-1968). | Location: on the Batman set.

The In Memoriam section of the Oscars ceremony is the moment when guests and viewers stop for a few minutes to remember the lives of movie legends who have passed away in the previous year.

Advertisement

But this year there were some notable omissions – not least Adam West, the star of the 1960s Batman TV series and its movie spin-off, who died in June at the age of 88.

The montage marks the passing of Academy members (including editors and writers and directors), with tributes this year to key industry figures including John Hurt and Roger Moore.

But a committee at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Scientists, which each year has to make the difficult decision about which names make the cut, opted not to include West, and fans were not too happy about the decision.

Other names that didn’t make it into the video include Glen Campbell (previously nominated for his original song in the 1969 movie True Grit) and Dorothy Malone (Best Supporting Actress of 1956).

Raging Bull and The Sopranos star Frank Vincent didn’t get a mention and – perhaps most surprising of all – neither did Tobe Hooper, the influential director of Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist.

This was also the year we lost 39-year-old Nelsan Ellis (True Blood’s Laffayette Reynolds) and 59-year-old Reg E Cathey (The Wire, House of Cards, Fantastic Four).

Advertisement

The full selection criteria for inclusion in the In Memoriam segment is not completely clear but the panel often has the tough job of whittling down well over 100 names to around 30 or 40. Those recognised must also be Academy members and the process pays tribute to talent from behind the camera as well as actors.

Tags

All about 90th Annual Academy Awards

The Silent Child
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Daniel Kaluuya at the Oscars

Daniel Kaluuya had the perfect response to an awkward red carpet question at the Oscars

Jennifer Garner at the Oscars

People can’t stop wondering about Jennifer Garner’s unusual Oscars reaction

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Oscars

10 memorable moments from the Oscars 2018

Oscars winners 2018

The Oscars 2018: Full winners list

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more