Film fans are not happy that some big names were left out of the Oscars In Memoriam segment

The In Memoriam section of the Oscars ceremony is the moment when guests and viewers stop for a few minutes to remember the lives of movie legends who have passed away in the previous year.

But this year there were some notable omissions – not least Adam West, the star of the 1960s Batman TV series and its movie spin-off, who died in June at the age of 88.

The montage marks the passing of Academy members (including editors and writers and directors), with tributes this year to key industry figures including John Hurt and Roger Moore.

But a committee at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Scientists, which each year has to make the difficult decision about which names make the cut, opted not to include West, and fans were not too happy about the decision.

It's really sad the #Oscars didn't show respect to #AdamWest on the @TheAcademy #InMemoriam you guys should be ashamed of yourself. He was a great actor and He deserves it. — Gordon (@blackdog24) March 5, 2018

Holy Snubs #Batman. How very dare they leave Adam West out of the #Oscars in memorium segement. #NerdRage pic.twitter.com/xL2490KFt1 — 🖖 The Geeky Dad 🖖 (@TheGeekyDad29) March 5, 2018

Other names that didn’t make it into the video include Glen Campbell (previously nominated for his original song in the 1969 movie True Grit) and Dorothy Malone (Best Supporting Actress of 1956).

Raging Bull and The Sopranos star Frank Vincent didn’t get a mention and – perhaps most surprising of all – neither did Tobe Hooper, the influential director of Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist.

@TheAcademy missed some of our beloved stars from yesteryear that left us in 2017. Courtesy of @THR.

Dorothy Malone

Frank Vincent

Glen Campbell, Della Reese, Robert Guillaume, John Mahoney, Tobe Hooper, Nelsan Ellis, Powers Boothe, Adam West 🙏@tcm #tcmparty #oscars pic.twitter.com/JPtqCXX0xu — Williams Photography (@billnoesges) March 5, 2018

This was also the year we lost 39-year-old Nelsan Ellis (True Blood’s Laffayette Reynolds) and 59-year-old Reg E Cathey (The Wire, House of Cards, Fantastic Four).

I know they don't have room for every one, but no Robert Guillame or Nelson Ellis? #oscars #Oscars2018 #AcademyAwards — Miamisita (@miamisita) March 5, 2018

The full selection criteria for inclusion in the In Memoriam segment is not completely clear but the panel often has the tough job of whittling down well over 100 names to around 30 or 40. Those recognised must also be Academy members and the process pays tribute to talent from behind the camera as well as actors.