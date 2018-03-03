Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway will return to present Best Picture at the 2018 Oscars

Last year’s Oscars will definitely go down in history as one of the momentous ceremonies to date, with the main award – Best Picture – accidentally presented to La La Land instead of real winners Moonlight after the envelope was mixed up.

Since the mistake, the Academy has taken multiple steps to avoid it happening again, including moving the PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants who were partially blamed for the mistake away from the event – but now it’s emerged that one thing about the award’s presentation WON’T change, with THR reporting that Hollywood legends Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty will be back to present Best Picture again.

“I opened the envelope and it said ‘Emma Stone, La La Land.’ That’s why I looked at Faye, and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny,” Beatty clarified on stage at the time, after host Jimmy Kimmel had joked “Warren, what did you do?”

“The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected,” a PricewaterhouseCoopers statement read hours after the event ended.

Giving Beatty and Dunaway another crack at the top job means that they might finally be honoured without the whiff of scandal or snafu, and it’s sure to be a popular move from the Academy, who have said they wont shy away from talking about the mistake this year.

“I don’t want to reveal anything about the show, but how could [Kimmel] not? That’s become a defining moment,” Academy President John Bailey told THR in an interview.

“Nobody’s hiding the fact that it happened, though we are taking measures so that it doesn’t happen again.”

And Beatty/ Dunaway’s return isn’t the only presenter shake-up this year, with an old tradition – whoever won Best Actor the previous year presenting Best Actress – falling by the wayside after last year’s male winner Casey Affleck declined to take part in the ceremony.

Instead, it’s now been announced, the Best Actress award will be presented by Jennifer Lawrence and Jodie Foster, with Jane Fonda and Meryl Streep presenting the Best Actor award. Here’s hoping they all have the right cards.

The 90th Academy Awards takes place on Sunday 4th October