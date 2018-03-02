Host Jimmy Kimmel won’t ignore Time’s Up movement at the Oscars

Despite speculation, the Academy Awards host has said he will talk about the Hollywood abuse scandal during the ceremony

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel has said he won’t ignore the Time’s Up campaign against sexual abuse in Hollywood when he hosts the Oscars this weekend.

Some had speculated that Kimmel would avoid the issue after he told US broadcaster ABC, “This show is not about reliving people’s sexual assaults — it’s an awards show for people who have been dreaming about maybe winning an Oscar for their whole lives.”

However, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host has now confirmed to several outlets he will address sexual abuse in Hollywood during Sunday’s ceremony. Not only did he tell Variety, “it’ll be a part of the show”, but when asked by Vanity Fair if he planned “questions or bits that address Time’s Up,” Kimmel also responded, “I do, yes”.

Kimmel didn’t say how he would speak about the Time’s Up movement and – as James Corden proved earlier this year – jokes about the scandal can easily come across as insensitive.

However, it appears like Kimmel won’t just be there to make his audience – many of which are expected to be wearing a Time’s Up pin – laugh.

Speaking to Deadline about his upcoming hosting duties, Kimmel said: “I feel like I just have to be funny, and appropriate when necessary, and do my best to give the monologue and the rest of the show some balance. And also afford that to other people, because I’m not the only one on the show.”