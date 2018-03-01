Will there be a Red Sparrow sequel?

Director Francis Lawrence and star Joel Edgerton weigh in on the possibility of a second film starring Jennifer Lawrence

Red Sparrow has received mixed reviews from critics but should it find success at the box office, its director Francis Lawrence is more than keen for a sequel.

Advertisement

The director of three of the four Hunger Games movies – who knows a thing or two about film franchises – tells RadioTimes.com he will be crossing his fingers that cinema-goers want more from Jennifer Lawrence’s Russian spy Dominika Egorova.

“I think all of us would love to do another one… We’re waiting to see, do people embrace it? Do people go?” he tells RadioTimes.com. “It’s a much different kind of movie than the typical franchise – it’s much more adult.”

He added: “We have to wait and cross our fingers that people go see it and then we’ll see whether we can tell more stories.”

Lawrence’s co-star Joel Edgerton – who plays US agent Nate Nash – is also on board for a follow-up, should the public want it. “It all depends if people take to the movie and if they do, social media will remind us or let us know.

“There’s definitely a world there to deepen and characters to be developed.”

For more on a possible Red Sparrow sequel, click play on the video above.

Advertisement

Red Sparrow is released in UK cinemas on 1st March