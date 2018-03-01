Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Emma Thompson reveals how real life heartbreak inspired her Love Actually performance

Emma Thompson reveals how real life heartbreak inspired her Love Actually performance

"I had my heart very badly broken by Kenneth Branagh," she said

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Emma Thompson attends the Laugh Gala and UK Premiere of "The Meyerowitz Stories" during the 61st BFI London Film Festival on October 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI)

Emma Thompson has revealed that she called upon the breakdown of her relationship with ex-husband Kenneth Branagh while playing the role of jilted wife Karen in Love Actually.

Advertisement

One of the film’s most memorable scenes sees Thompson’s character break down in tears – to the melancholic sounds of Joni Mitchell’s Both Sides Now – after realising that her husband (Alan Rickman) has bought a piece of jewellery for another woman. It’s the moment that it finally lands that he is having an affair.

“That scene where my character is standing by the bed crying is so well known because it’s something everyone’s been through”, she told the audience at a fundraiser for the Tricycle Theatre in London on Sunday. Check out the heartbreaking scene below.

“I had my heart very badly broken by Ken [Branagh],” she continued, “so I knew what it was like to find the necklace that wasn’t meant for me. Well, it wasn’t exactly that, but we’ve all been through it.”

Thompson and Branagh split in 1994 after he his alleged affair with actress Helena Bonham Carter on the set of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. The pair went on to date for five years after Branagh and Thompson had divorced.

Advertisement

However, Thompson told the Sunday Times in 2013 that she held no hard feelings for Bonham Carter: “Helena and I made our peace years and years ago”.

Tags

All about Love Actually

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Emma Thompson attends the Laugh Gala and UK Premiere of "The Meyerowitz Stories" during the 61st BFI London Film Festival on October 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

shawshank redemption

Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Books becoming TV shows in 2018

15 books to read on World Book Day that are airing on TV in 2018

Jennifer Lawrence and Francis Lawrence, Getty, SL

Red Sparrow director on Jennifer Lawrence’s racy scenes and why he cut Vladimir Putin from the movie

imagenotavailable1

Top Gear’s “tasteless antics” in India prompt demand for apology

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more