World Book Day: 13 books that are becoming movies in 2018 you NEED to read

World Book Day: 13 books that are becoming movies in 2018 you NEED to read

Find out about all the amazing book adaptations coming to a cinema near you

Books becoming films in 2018

Its World Book Day! Here are the books you need to read before they become box office bestsellers…

Maze Runner: The Death Cure by James Dashner

The third and final novel in James Dashner’s Maze Runner trilogy finally makes it to the big screen in 2018. The project was delayed when lead actor Dylan O’Brien was seriously injured on set, bringing filming to a halt for several months.

The Death Cure catches up with Thomas and the Gladers as they battle for survival and search for a cure to the mysterious and deadly disease known as The Flare.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure opened in UK cinemas on 26th January

12 Strong by Doug Stanton

Chris Hemsworth leads an all star cast in this dramatic tale that’s based on the real-life story of a small band of Special Forces soldiers who entered Afghanistan immediately after September 11th, 2001 – on horseback.

Michael Shannon and Michael Pena co-star, as does Hemsworth’s real-life wife, Elsa Pataky, in the role of his on-screen missus.

12 Strong opened in UK cinemas on 26th January

