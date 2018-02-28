Wreck-It Ralph faces the perils of pop-ups in first Ralph Breaks the Internet trailer

After tackling the world of arcade gaming in the original Wreck-It Ralph, John C Reilly’s reformed videogame villain is entering a brave new world for the sequel – the big wide internet.

And now, we’re getting our first real look at Ralph and his sidekick Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) in the first teaser trailer for the film, which is rather confusingly NOT called Wreck-It Ralph 2 (instead, they’ve gone for Ralph Breaks the Internet).

In the new footage, the arcade owner installs a basic Wi-Fi router giving Ralph and Vanellope new access to the world wide web, with the duo compressed into strange jelly bean-shaped capsules and fired through the broadband connection to enter a new digital world.

And when they arrive in the internet, Ralph faces his most terrifying foe yet – a series of personalised and personified pop-up adverts promising lurid tales of celebrity crime, weight-loss techniques and the path to quick riches.

The end result is a funny and intriguing look at how a modern animated film can properly portray the weird and wonderful world of the web – and no, the Emoji Movie doesn’t count. Watch this space for more footage in the months to come.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 will be released in UK cinemas on November 21st 2018