Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn reveals the original Groot really is dead
It’s official: Baby Groot is Groot’s son, not his reincarnation
James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy, wants everyone to know that Groot is dead, and Baby Groot is his son.
The revelation came after a debate over who to save between Groot and porgs from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
which one do you save pic.twitter.com/u69RFGneRA
— Arielle Calderon (@Arielle07) February 27, 2018
One fan pointed out that Groot can regrow, while porgs cannot.
In response, Gunn tweeted that the first Groot really did die, and that the Groot who appears in Vol 2 is, in fact, his son.
First Groot is dead. Baby Groot is his son.
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 27, 2018
Well, that’s her told.