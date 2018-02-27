Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Mark Hamill to discuss possible role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 with director James Gunn

Mark Hamill to discuss possible role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 with director James Gunn

Starlord and Skywalker might team up thanks to one fan

Youtube screengrabs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duGqrYw4usE last jedi trailer, TL

Star Wars’ very own Mark Hamill – the man who played Luke Skywalker in a galaxy far far away – could be starring in the next Guardians of the Galaxy film.

Advertisement

And the best part? It might all be down to one Star Wars/Marvel fan called Ian Fee. Taking to Twitter, Ian directly asked Guardians director James Gunn if he could create a role for Hamill in Vol 3.

Amazingly, this matchmaking worked – Gunn asked Hamill if he would like to meet to discuss the idea over a coffee in Malibu. And (after some awkward chat about Hamill’s direct messages not being open), the two agreed to meet.

And fans were completely blown away as the conversation unfolded…

So, when might we see Hamill in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? Gunn has previously said on Twitter that Starlord and company will return for their own solo movie (no, not that Solo) in 2020.

And Hamill probably won’t be the only familiar face to enjoy a cameo when the film finally hits the big screen. After all, Sylvester Stallone, Miley Cyrus and David Hasselhoff all had minor roles in the last Galaxy films.

Advertisement

Who do you want to see have a cameo? Nope, don’t tell us – just set them up with James Gunn over Twitter.

Tags

All about Guardians of the Galaxy

Youtube screengrabs https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duGqrYw4usE last jedi trailer, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Benedict Cumberbatch, Karen Gillan and Tom Hiddleston Infinity War

Karen Gillan, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston ALL feature in new Avengers Infinity War footage

Daisy Ridley in Star Wars: The Last Jedi (LucasFilm, HF)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi reviewed by a real Jedi

Guardians of the Galaxy

Where is Karen Gillan? Avengers: Infinity War trailer is missing some major players

144071.2a5376ca-3f5f-43d8-8c45-4a249e72fef9

Darth Vader actor is cast in the Han Solo movie… but don’t jump to conclusions just yet

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more