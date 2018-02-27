Mark Hamill to discuss possible role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 with director James Gunn

Starlord and Skywalker might team up thanks to one fan

Star Wars’ very own Mark Hamill – the man who played Luke Skywalker in a galaxy far far away – could be starring in the next Guardians of the Galaxy film.

And the best part? It might all be down to one Star Wars/Marvel fan called Ian Fee. Taking to Twitter, Ian directly asked Guardians director James Gunn if he could create a role for Hamill in Vol 3.

@JamesGunn, could you do me a huge favour and find a role for @HamillHimself in Guardians 3? The awesomeness of it might end me, but I’m willing to risk it. Thanks 🙂👍 — Ian Fee (@IanFee) February 25, 2018

Amazingly, this matchmaking worked – Gunn asked Hamill if he would like to meet to discuss the idea over a coffee in Malibu. And (after some awkward chat about Hamill’s direct messages not being open), the two agreed to meet.

I think @HamillHimself lives around the corner from me in Malibu so he can just come over and we can talk about it over a cup of coffee. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 26, 2018

I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor & an unemployed actor.

All the best, mh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

DM me for my contact info if you're serious.

(& a good neighbor)

xoxo, mh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

Just followed you. Is that how DM's work? — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

And fans were completely blown away as the conversation unfolded…

So, when might we see Hamill in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? Gunn has previously said on Twitter that Starlord and company will return for their own solo movie (no, not that Solo) in 2020.

And Hamill probably won’t be the only familiar face to enjoy a cameo when the film finally hits the big screen. After all, Sylvester Stallone, Miley Cyrus and David Hasselhoff all had minor roles in the last Galaxy films.

Who do you want to see have a cameo? Nope, don’t tell us – just set them up with James Gunn over Twitter.