Humans star Gemma Chan joins Captain Marvel

The British actor has reportedly signed up for the upcoming superhero movie alongside Brie Larson

Gemma Chan has joined the cast of Captain Marvel, according to Hollywood insiders.

Deadline says the Humans actor will play villain Minn-Erva in the upcoming superhero movie.

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson will star as lead Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in the movie, while Chan will play the spy and bio-geneticist with superhuman strength, a character who in the comic books is a member of alien race the Kree.

The movie will be set in the 1990s and is due for release in March 2019.

It’s a busy time for Chan, who is also starring in Mary Queen of Scots alongside Margot Robbie and the adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s novel Crazy Rich Asians, as well as as well as returning for season three of Channel 4’s Humans.

Meanwhile, Ben Mendelsohn is reportedly being lined up to play the villain in the film, while Samuel L Jackson will reprise his role as Avengers assembler Nick Fury.