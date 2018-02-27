Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Crowds gather to repeat Owen Wilson’s iconic “wow” together

Crowds gather to repeat Owen Wilson’s iconic “wow” together

Because why not?

Owen Wilson

Social media has many incredible uses. It brings people together, sparks thought-provoking debate and is a place from where big change can grow from nothing more than a tweet or two.

Advertisement

It also allows a bunch of people to meet up just so they can all shout ‘Wow’ like Owen Wilson.

A Facebook page called Owen Wilson Wowposting organised the mass meet-up on Monday in Melbourne, Australia so that like-minded fans (some of whom brought placards with Wilson’s face on) could get together and go ‘wow’.

In case you’re wondering (and let’s face it, you’re wondering) this is all because Owen Wilson says wow a lot in his films. And we mean a lot:

Nic Zoumboulis, the creator of the Facebook page Owen Wilson Wowposting, told ABC Radio: “I get very fixated on doing impressions of people, and Owen Wilson, that iconic voice, I couldn’t get past him.

Advertisement

“People said you need an outlet for this, and led me to making a page about him and this whole ridiculous event.”

Tags

You might like

Gemma Chan

Humans star Gemma Chan joins Captain Marvel

David Tennant Jodie Whittaker

David Tennant on the new Doctor Who: “I’m hoping the public will get to see sides of Jodie that she’s often kept hidden”

Birdman

Did you spot how this ‘extra’ in Birdman subtly helped Michael Keaton fly?

Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, YouTube, SL

We now have a much better idea of when Star Wars prequel Solo is set

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more