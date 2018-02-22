Mark Hamill to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

And George Lucas and Harrison Ford are set to MC the ceremony honouring the Star Wars actor

Star Wars fans rejoice: Mark Hamill is finally getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, because he didn’t have one already for some reason.

The actor, who is best known for portraying Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy and recent sequels The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, will receive his star at a ceremony on Thursday 8th March. Former colleagues Harrison Ford and George Lucas will help to MC the event alongside Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

It’s a joyous end to a tumultuous week, in which many of Hamill’s fans were momentarily tricked into believing he was dead, after the star responded rather flippantly to a fake news report alleging that he had passed away.

HAMILL DIES: Much of Nation Mourns

GOP: Meh#DontRushMe pic.twitter.com/tCJDZKHFda — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 17, 2018

“‘Star Wars’ fans will be over the moon that hearing their idol Mark Hamill is going to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, said in a statement.

Hamill has plied his trade in Hollywood for over 45 years, beginning with a stint on US soap General Hospital before he was cast as the iconic Jedi.