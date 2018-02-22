Jennifer Lawrence responds to Red Sparrow photocall’s no-coat controversy: “I am extremely offended”

“This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism,” said the actress in a statement

Jennifer Lawrence has responded to the social media backlash against a photograph of her wearing a Versace dress without a coat in wintery London

The photo, which was part of a shoot to promote her new movie Red Sparrow, features Lawrence in a black dress standing alongside her male co-stars Francis Lawrence, Matthias Schoenaerts, Joel Edgerton and Jeremy Irons – who were all wearing coats.

Twitter went into overdrive on seeing the image, with many claiming it demonstrates Hollywood sexism and pointing out how freezing Lawrence must have been on a frosty February day in London.

Others speculated as to whether Lawrence was actually forced to wear no coat.

The actress has released a statement on Facebook in response, saying that she is “extremely offended” by the “utterly ridiculous” controversy and that it distracts from the “real issues” facing the industry today.

“Wow. I don’t really know where to get started on this ‘Jennifer Lawrence wearing a revealing dress in the cold’ controversy,” the actress wrote.

“This is not only utterly ridiculous, I am extremely offended. That Versace dress was fabulous, you think I’m going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes. I would have stood in the snow for that dress because I love fashion and that was my choice.

“This is sexist, this is ridiculous, this is not feminism. Over-reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It’s creating silly distractions from real issues.

“Get a grip people. Everything you see me wear is my choice. And if I want to be cold THATS MY CHOICE TOO!”

The no-coat saga is the second controversy to hit the Red Sparrow actress during her visit to London this week. Lawrence suffered a social media backlash on Sunday after comments she made to Joanna Lumley at the Baftas were misunderstood by viewers. Her Red Sparrow director Francis Lawrence has spoken out in defence of the actress, telling RadioTimes.com the Bafta backlash was “ridiculous”.