Here’s Benedict Cumberbatch doing a dramatic reading of ‘I’m a Little Teapot’

Because why not?

Benedict Cumberbatch seems like a nice bloke. The sort of nice bloke who likes to raise money for charity.

His latest do-gooding offers the chance to attend the Avengers: Infinity War premiere in Los Angeles as well as taking tea with the actor. It’s all in aid of The GEANCO Foundation, which provides services and opportunities in poverty-stricken areas of Africa – you can find out more about the auction here.

The prize itself is pretty self-explanatory, but in case there was any doubt what tea with an “ac-tor” is like, Cumberbatch has taken it upon himself to illustrate the experience with a dramatic reading.

His performance of ‘I’m a little Teapot’ should be commended for its visual form and hard-hitting delivery, as well as the actor’s commitment to conveying the physical process of tea-pouring.

The video also offers a ‘sneak peek’ at the Sherlock star’s vocal warm-ups:

“Benedict Cumberbatch met a feminist lumberjack” – now, that really is a tongue twister…

