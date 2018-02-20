Black Panther director Ryan Coogler’s fascinating video breakdown of that epic casino fight scene

There was a lot more going on than you might have realised…

It’s fair to say that Marvel’s Black Panther has been a bit of a smash, breaking box-office records and receiving critical raves while audiences are inspired in their droves by the first solo adventure from the King of Wakanda.

And a lot of the credit for the film’s success is going to director and co-writer Ryan Coogler (who previously worked on critically-acclaimed movies like Fruitvale Station and Creed) – so what better way to further appreciate Black Panther than by letting Coogler take us deep into his thought processes in shooting the film?

In a new video from Vanity Fair, Coogler carefully breaks down about 30 seconds of footage from the film’s Korean casino scene, when T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) attempt to track down weapons dealer Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) only to have their cover blown.

And it soon becomes clear exactly how much thought and care Coogler put into every frame of his film, from clever camera tricks – at one point a camera goes up on a wire while still filming, then is caught by a hidden cameraman and kept in use – to the costumes worn by his leads, which represent the Pan-African flag.

You can watch the original version above, but be warned – from now on you won’t be able to stop yourself looking out for even more incredible details in the rest of the scene.

Black Panther is in UK cinemas now