Bafta explains Barry Norman omission from Film Awards’ in memoriam section

The former Radio Times film critic passed away in June

Viewers were surprised not to see legendary broadcaster and Radio Times film critic Barry Norman, who passed away in June last year, in the in memoriam section of the Bafta Film Awards on Sunday evening, prompting the academy to explain his exclusion from the visual tribute.

In response to BBC critic Jason Solomons, who had tweeted that it was “dreadful” not to see the TV personality – who presented Film… on BBC2 from 1972 to 1998 – remembered at the awards show, the official Baftas Twitter account said: “Due to the limited time for the televised obits, unfortunately it isn’t possible to honour all those who have passed away. Barry Norman received a BAFTA Special Award for his contribution to TV & will be considered for inclusion in the Television Awards broadcast later this year.”

Check out the exchange below.

Solomons was not the only viewer who felt the late critic had been unjustly overlooked.

Solomons later responded that it was Norman’s contribution to film, not TV, that should be celebrated.

Norman passed away in June at the age of 83, prompting tributes from fans and colleagues alike.

