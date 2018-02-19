Bafta explains Barry Norman omission from Film Awards’ in memoriam section

Viewers were surprised not to see legendary broadcaster and Radio Times film critic Barry Norman, who passed away in June last year, in the in memoriam section of the Bafta Film Awards on Sunday evening, prompting the academy to explain his exclusion from the visual tribute.

In response to BBC critic Jason Solomons, who had tweeted that it was “dreadful” not to see the TV personality – who presented Film… on BBC2 from 1972 to 1998 – remembered at the awards show, the official Baftas Twitter account said: “Due to the limited time for the televised obits, unfortunately it isn’t possible to honour all those who have passed away. Barry Norman received a BAFTA Special Award for his contribution to TV & will be considered for inclusion in the Television Awards broadcast later this year.”

Check out the exchange below.

Due to the limited time for the televised obits, unfortunately it isn’t possible to honour all those who have passed away. Barry Norman received a BAFTA Special Award for his contribution to TV & will be considered for inclusion in the Television Awards broadcast later this year — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2018

Solomons was not the only viewer who felt the late critic had been unjustly overlooked.

Very, very, very disappointed to see Barry Norman omitted from the obituaries at the @BAFTA awards. A #Bafta winner and huge influence on cinema. Shame on you. — Little Joe Media (@littlejoemedia) February 18, 2018

#BarryNorman was the reason I started loving films. FilmXX was my go to for information & helped to guide my decisions. He was a legend and should have been acknowledged @BAFTA — Tina Foote #FBPE (@tinabf) February 18, 2018

Solomons later responded that it was Norman’s contribution to film, not TV, that should be celebrated.

thanks for the reply – but it's his contribution to British film that should have been honoured, too – so many actors, directors, producers, critics and film fans owe their passion for movies to Barry: he influenced film, not TV — Jason Solomons (@JasonCritic) February 19, 2018

Norman passed away in June at the age of 83, prompting tributes from fans and colleagues alike.

It always be apt to remember that I was in a cinema when I first heard the sad news that my colleague and hero Barry Norman had died. RIP — Andrew Collins (@AndrewCollins) July 1, 2017