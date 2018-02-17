Daniel Kaluuya told Graham Norton the BEST story about meeting Oprah Winfrey

Daniel Kaluuya may be the hottest young British thing in Hollywood right now but the Oscar-nominated star of Get Out and Black Panther found himself totally starstruck when he met two of the USA’s biggest names recently.

During an appearance on the Graham Norton show (which he absolutely bossed – more on that in a minute) Kaluuya shared the thoroughly entertaining tale of the night he met both Denzel Washington and Oprah Winfrey.

When asked who he’d met at the Golden Globed by host Norton, Kaluuya had a delightful response. “How long you got man?” he asked, before launching into the story.

“This is what happened, yeah. I met Denzel and Oprah at the same time. It was this African-American excellent Segway,” he explained, detailing how Denzel Washington had approached him to congratulate him in an English accent before inviting him to “come meet Oprah”.

“I hugged her. I hugged her so tightly. She felt so good man,” he said. “She smells amazing, Graham, I swear. Oprah is just premium.”

Kaluuya was undoubtedly the standout performer on a star-studded couch, which also featured 2018 Oscar nominees Margot Robbie, Allison Janney and Oscar winner Alicia Vikander.

“I was just chilling out and then this film came out,” he laughed, reflecting on a wild 12 months.

How does he fancy his chances of winning at this weekend’s Baftas (where he’s nominated for both Best Actor and Rising Star) and the upcoming Academy Awards, then? Norton suggested that he’d have to win something, given how many awards he’s been nominated for.

“I mean it happened to Craig David at the Brits” Kaluuya joked. “Do you remember when Craig David was nominated for six Brits and he got nothing?”

Yes, we do Daniel. Yes, we do.