Wales has been recognised as an independent sovereign state – but only in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

It’s fair to say that the Welsh have had a bit of a rough time when it comes to superheroic representation.

Sure, in the Marvel comics we have a national superhero (The Red Dragon, who’s appeared in the background of the odd story), an X-Man in the form of teleporting mutant Pixie (who comes from a mining village, because of course she does) and Captain Britain’s frenemy DCI Dai Thomas, but in the realm of mainstream superhero stories the Welsh haven’t had the best showing.

At least, until now – because some eagle-eyed viewers have spotted that in the ever-popular Marvel films, Wales has a rather more elevated status on the world stage than it does in real life, with scenes in newly-released movie Black Panther including the country as a full member of the UN with its own seat (in reality, it’s included as part of the UK).

This revelation comes from the fact that you can see the Welsh flag hanging alongside those of the United States, the Netherlands, Japan and others during T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) grand reveal of Wakanda’s true status in the film’s first post-credits scene, putting Wales on a par with the biggest countries in the world.

So why the change? Well, in real life it’s probably either a fun little inclusion by someone Welsh on the production team or an oversight by someone who just grabbed a bunch of flags to dress the set.

Canonically, though, we’re taking this as evidence that in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wales has seceded from the United Kingdom, perhaps following the attacks on London in Thor: The Dark World and Doctor Strange or after finding its own huge mound of vibranium buried in the Valleys.

Fingers crossed Wales can expect its own spin-off movie in the coming years. Y Ddraig Goch am byth!

Black Panther is in UK cinemas now