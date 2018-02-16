Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Film
Wales has been recognised as an independent sovereign state – but only in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Wales has been recognised as an independent sovereign state – but only in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed the odd detail in new release Black Panther - contains minor spoilers

Black Panther and Wales (Marvel, Getty, HF)

It’s fair to say that the Welsh have had a bit of a rough time when it comes to superheroic representation.

Advertisement

Sure, in the Marvel comics we have a national superhero (The Red Dragon, who’s appeared in the background of the odd story), an X-Man in the form of teleporting mutant Pixie (who comes from a mining village, because of course she does) and Captain Britain’s frenemy DCI Dai Thomas, but in the realm of mainstream superhero stories the Welsh haven’t had the best showing.

At least, until now – because some eagle-eyed viewers have spotted that in the ever-popular Marvel films, Wales has a rather more elevated status on the world stage than it does in real life, with scenes in newly-released movie Black Panther including the country as a full member of the UN with its own seat (in reality, it’s included as part of the UK).

Welsh flag in Black Panther (Marvel, HF)
Welsh flag in Black Panther (Marvel, HF)

This revelation comes from the fact that you can see the Welsh flag hanging alongside those of the United States, the Netherlands, Japan and others during T’Challa’s (Chadwick Boseman) grand reveal of Wakanda’s true status in the film’s first post-credits scene, putting Wales on a par with the biggest countries in the world.

The Welsh flag in Black Panther
The Welsh flag in Black Panther

So why the change? Well, in real life it’s probably either a fun little inclusion by someone Welsh on the production team or an oversight by someone who just grabbed a bunch of flags to dress the set.

Canonically, though, we’re taking this as evidence that in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wales has seceded from the United Kingdom, perhaps following the attacks on London in Thor: The Dark World and Doctor Strange or after finding its own huge mound of vibranium buried in the Valleys.

Fingers crossed Wales can expect its own spin-off movie in the coming years. Y Ddraig Goch am byth!

Advertisement

Black Panther is in UK cinemas now

Tags

All about Black Panther

Black Panther and Wales (Marvel, Getty, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: The seating plan is revealed during the EE British Academy Film Awards 'Heads On Sticks' photocall at Royal Albert Hall on February 15, 2018 in London, England. The BAFTAs take place on Sunday, February 18. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

We attempted to predict all of the 2018 Bafta Film Award winners

Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther in Black Panther (Marvel, HF)

Exclusive Black Panther director Ryan Coogler unpicks the film’s post-credits scenes

Youtube screengrabs, TL

Long read 10 secrets about movie trailers – from the people who make them

Michael B Jordan, Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright in Black Panther (Marvel, HF)

The 11 best Black Panther Easter eggs, cameos and comic-book callbacks

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more