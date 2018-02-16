The first reactions for Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs are in and everyone is loving it

The new stop-animation packs plenty of bite, according to critics

Isle of Dogs – the much-awaited stop-animation movie from The Grand Budapest Hotel director Wes Anderson – is almost here. And, according to snap reviews on Twitter, it’s set to get all our tails wagging.

Why? Well, firstly, it’s brilliantly weird. You’d probably expect that from a film set in a dystopian future Japan in which dogs – voiced by the likes of Tilda Swinton and Jeff Goldblum – have been quarantined on a remote island, but it’s apparently completely barking mad.

did i mention that ISLE OF DOGS features Tilda Swinton voicing a psychic pug named Oracle? because it does. and you probably should know that. for health reasons. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) February 15, 2018

Now that I've slept on it, I'm happy to confirm that #TildaSwinton playing a psychic dog really is the best thing that's ever happened ever. All I need now is an Oracle based sequel that features her and literally no one else 🐶🐕🐩 #IsleofDogs @isleofdogsmovie #Berlinale pic.twitter.com/XGTngdGKQA — David Opie (@DavidOpie) February 16, 2018

And many who caught the film at the Berlin Film Festival are calling it one of Anderson’s best projects. IndieWire have said Dogs is “nothing if not Anderson’s most imaginative film to date”, Forbes “a visual and narrative delight” and The Telegraph “Anderson’s weirdest concoction ever, in all sorts of good ways”.

In fact, at the time of writing, the film has a 100% scoring on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 13 reviews.

Maybe my favourite ever Wes Anderson film. Possibly also my favourite cartoon about dogs. #IsleofDogs #Berlinale — James Jones (@jamesjonestv) February 16, 2018

Yeah so Isle of Dogs is extra funky, pro-dog stop-motion excellence. A truly one-of-a-kind Wes Anderson creation. — Alex Billington (@firstshowing) February 15, 2018

Isle of Dogs is an adorable and typically eccentric tale by Wes Anderson, reaffirming dogs are truly man's best friend. Alexandre Desplat's score is special too. Dogs rule. #Berlinale #IsleofDogs — Martyn Conterio (@MartynConterio) February 15, 2018

ISLE OF DOGS (Anderson): a surprising, decidedly un-cutesy fable about the harmony between man, companion animal, and trash. like an inverted LION KING or FERN GULLY, which is meant as a high compliment. #Berlinale2018 — your friend john (@johnsemley3000) February 15, 2018

And even if you’re not a dog lover (if not, why?), early reviewers say you’ll still give it a paw’s up.

ISLE OF DOGS is Wes Anderson at his most joyful! Extremely warm and funny with fantastic visuals. For a dog lover it’s a must! For everyone else – well, it’s also a must. #Berlinale #IsleofDogs pic.twitter.com/exVnhpVF7f — Pᴀᴛᴛʏʟɪᴄɪᴏᴜs (@thePatalo) February 15, 2018

Wes Anderson’s latest, ISLE OF DOGS, is fast and furiously inventive in a world made of trash. Even as a cat person, it’s difficult to deny it as his most beautiful film yet. #Berlinale — Into The Fold (@intothefoldmag) February 15, 2018

Isle of Dogs is released in the UK 20 April 2018